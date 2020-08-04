Cheney Public Schools to begin school year with remote instruction

CHENEY, Wash. — Cheney Public Schools announced Monday that it will begin the 2020-21 school year with online instruction.

This follows similar decisions from Spokane Public Schools and the Central Valley School District, and comes after county health officer Dr. Bob Lutz recommended that schools implement distanced learning to prevent the transmission of COVID-19.

These stages include:

100-percent distance learning, school buildings closed 100-percent distance learning, school buildings open for staff Modified hybrid learning, students ‘in greatest need’ attend school in-person Hybrid learning, grade K-5 students attend alternating days, grade 6-12 students remain at home Hybrid learning, grade K-5 students attend school full-time, grade 6-12 students attend alternating days In-person learning, all students and student return to school full-time

Cheney Public Schools says they will align stages of reopening with the risk of the coronavirus.

“This is very difficult news to share as I know our students need and want to be in school and back on campus,” said Superintendent Rob Roettger. “While this is our desire the COVID-19 situation within our county continues to escalate, thus not allowing in-person school to occur at this time.”

Parents and guardians will be invited to an informational webinar on Wednesady to learn more details about the beginning of the school year.

