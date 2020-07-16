Police say Cheney teen found safe, back with family

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

CHENEY, Wash. — A previously missing 15-year-old girl from Cheney has been found safe and is back with her family.

Police issued an alert for Kendra Gannaway on Thursday after she had not been seen for several days.

According to police, Gannaway has run away several times in the past, but this is the first time she has not communicated with someone from her family or with her friends.

Authorities did not say where she was located.

