Cheney Police search for missing ‘endangered and vulnerable’ 25-year-old

CHENEY, Wash.– The Cheney Police Department is searching for a missing 25-year-old who hasn’t been seen or heard from in almost a week.

Officers say Loghan Starbuck is an endangered and vulnerable adult. Police say they are on the autism spectrum.

Starbuck is 5-foot-8 and weighs about 160 pounds. Starbuck has short brown hair and blue eyes. Starbuck also has “snake bite” lip piercings, gauged ears, a nose ring and an arm sleeve of tattoos. They have been described as “reserved.”

Police say Starbuck’s family is worried about their safety and well-being.

The Cheney Police Department says there are no leads about where Loghan could be. Police ask anyone with information about where is to call 911 or Cheney Police Department at 509-535-9233 and reference case number 1-21-001097.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

