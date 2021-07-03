Cheney Municipal Pool closes after filtration system failure

Matthew Kincanon

CHENEY, Wash. — After opening and operating for just two days, the Cheney Municipal Pool experienced a catastrophic failure with the pump, motor and shaft in the filtration system and is beyond repair, forcing it to close.

Cheney Parks and Rec said on its Facebook page that on Sunday morning, staff arrived to see the system was not operational. Initially, it was thought to be a broken pipe, but further examination revealed that the damage was worse than what they expected.

“While we had hoped to be able to repair the damage to open the pool for another season, it was not meant to be,” they said on their Facebook page, adding that they have decided to close the pool.

“We realize this is a huge disappointment, but we are planning some other activities to cool off this summer,” they said on Facebook. “Aquatics and water features are an important part of parks and recreation operations in cities across the country and our intent is to provide those amenities to the Cheney community.”

The department said they have reserved funds for pool and water play areas as new amenities to the community.

After a meeting with Mayor Chris Grover, the department said they plan to engage with the community to gather information and opinions about the desire to construct and operate a new aquatics facility, as well as other water place amenities for the City of Cheney.

People have been told to keep an eye on their website and social media pages for information about public meetings and other forums to provide input.

“Our goal is to collect the data and quickly move to formulate plans and options for the community to consider regarding the future of aquatics and water play areas and how we, along with the community’s assistance, can fund these facilities,” the department said.

