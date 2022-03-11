Cheney High School Drama Club performing Little Shop of Horrors the Musical this weekend

CREDIT: Cheney High School Drama Club

CHENEY, Wash.– The Cheney High School Drama Club is taking the stage this weekend.

They’ll be performing their first big production Little Shop of Horrors the Musical. You can catch the show at Cheney High School.

Tickets are $10.

Here are the dates and times:

March 11: 7 p.m.

March 12: 7 p.m.

March 13: 3 p.m.

You can find more information here.

