Cheney Depot relocates to escape demolition

CHENEY, Wash. — The Northern Pacific Railway Depot in Cheney is changing addresses.

It comes after six years of hard work by the Cheney Depot Society to save the building from being demolished.

You can now find it on First Street, between Union and I Street. The same building was actually owned by the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, but it hasn’t been used in years.

So, it was donated to the community, which successfully preserved and relocated the historic structure.

