Cheney company to haul 2021 Capitol Christmas Tree across country

Credit: Trans-System

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cheney-based company System Transport will be responsible for transporting the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree to Washington D.C. this winter.

The tree will be harvested from the Six Rivers National Forest in California in late October, then driven across the country on a flatbed trailer, arriving in late November.

The tree will be decorated with thousands of handmade ornaments made by Californians and will light up the nation’s capital throughout December.

System Transport, which is the flatbed division of Trans-System, Inc., opened in 1971 with only one truck and trailer. In the years since, the company has grown to employ more than 1,000 people and operates more than 800 trucks in cities across the United States.

“As a second-generation family-owned and operated company, Christmas is a special time of year for us,” said Dennis Williams, President and CEO of Trans-System. “We are proud to be a part of the annual tradition that brings the Christmas spirit to our nation’s capital, and to all the families who gather around their own trees to share the spirit of the season.”

