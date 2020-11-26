Chelan-Douglas Health District warns of delayed results due to surge in COVID-19 testing

CHELAN CO., Wash. — The Chelan-Douglas Health District says a statewide surge in coronavirus cases is to blame for a recent surge in testing and delay in test results.

“We want to let everyone know that labs across the state are overwhelmed with COVID tests,” it says in a post to Facebook.

As a result, it could take up to five days for people to receive their results.

Because of the overwhelming demand, the health district says Medical Teams International has stepped in to help with tests conducted at the high school in Chattaroy, as well as the baseball field in Chelan.

If you were recently tested at one of those locations and do not receive a phone call within five days of your test, you can assume your results are negative, according to the health district. That’s because MTI is only currently calling those with positive results.

