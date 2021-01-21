Chelan County Vaccination Sites

Lake Chelan Community Hospital

503 E Highland

Chelan, WA 98816

509-682-6115

ems@lcch.net

Cascade Medical Family Practice: Send email or call

817 Commercial

Leavenworth, WA 98826

509-548-2517

covidvaccine@cascademedical.org

Albertson’s Pharmacy #3412: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filed and more will be added when more vaccine is received.

1128 N Miller St

Wenatchee, WA 98801

Central Washington Hospital: Appoints are required. Please call 509-663-8711 to schedule an appointment. If there are no appointments upon the time of call, all appointments have been filled. Additional clinic dates will be added when we receive more vaccine.

1201 S. Miller St

Wenatchee, WA 98801

509-663-8711

Columbia Valley Community Health: Email for scheduling assistance

600 Orondo

Wenatchee, WA 98801

ResponseTeam@cvch.org

Safeway #27-1449: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filed and more will be added when more vaccine is received.

501 N Miller St

Wenatchee, WA 98801

