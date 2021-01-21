Chelan County Vaccination Sites
Lake Chelan Community Hospital
503 E Highland
Chelan, WA 98816
509-682-6115
Cascade Medical Family Practice: Send email or call
817 Commercial
Leavenworth, WA 98826
509-548-2517
covidvaccine@cascademedical.org
Albertson’s Pharmacy #3412: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filed and more will be added when more vaccine is received.
1128 N Miller St
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Central Washington Hospital: Appoints are required. Please call 509-663-8711 to schedule an appointment. If there are no appointments upon the time of call, all appointments have been filled. Additional clinic dates will be added when we receive more vaccine.
1201 S. Miller St
Wenatchee, WA 98801
509-663-8711
Columbia Valley Community Health: Email for scheduling assistance
600 Orondo
Wenatchee, WA 98801
Safeway #27-1449: Appointments are required. If there are no spots left on the scheduling link, all appointment times have been filed and more will be added when more vaccine is received.
501 N Miller St
Wenatchee, WA 98801
