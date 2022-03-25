Chelan County Sheriff’s Office investigates bomb threat in Leavenworth

POLICE LIGHTS - Eastern Washington

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– A bomb threat in Leavenworth has part an area near the downtown gazebo shut down.

Chelan Emergency Management said the 700 block of Highway 2 is closed while the threat is investigated. First responders ask people to stay away from the area.

Drivers should use east Leavenworth and Icicle roads as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

#BREAKING: The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a bomb threat in Leavenworth near the downtown gazebo. People are being asked to stay away and find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/022FMkTkfN — Kaitlin Knapp (@Kaitlin_Knapp1) March 25, 2022

