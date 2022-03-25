Chelan County Sheriff’s Office investigates bomb threat in Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– A bomb threat in Leavenworth has part an area near the downtown gazebo shut down.
Chelan Emergency Management said the 700 block of Highway 2 is closed while the threat is investigated. First responders ask people to stay away from the area.
Drivers should use east Leavenworth and Icicle roads as alternate routes.
