Chelan County Sheriff’s Office investigates bomb threat in Leavenworth

LEAVENWORTH, Wash.– A bomb threat in Leavenworth has part an area near the downtown gazebo shut down.

Chelan Emergency Management said the 700 block of Highway 2 is closed while the threat is investigated. First responders ask people to stay away from the area.

Drivers should use east Leavenworth and Icicle roads as alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

