Chef Adam Hegsted’s ‘Eat Good Group’ to service Sky Ribbon Cafe

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

FreeImages.com/Stephen J. Sullivan Eating with your hands: Whether it be pizza or even fries, eating anything without a fork and knife in Chile is faux pas.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Next time you are in Riverfront Park, you’ll want to stop for lunch at the Sky Ribbon Cafe.

This year, the cafe will be serviced by Chef Adam Hegsted’s “Eat Good Group.”

Hegsted owns nearly a dozen restaurants across the Inland Northwest and you can expect to see dishes from a few popular favorites at the Sky Ribbon this year.

The menu includes a long list of options, including tacos from Taco Suave, burgers from Incrediburger and melt-in-your-mouth pizza from Doughlicious.

Hegsted’s team has signed on to provide good eats at the cafe through March 15, 2021. To learn more, visit https://skyribboncafe.com/.

RELATED: Ella’s Supper Club expected to reopen more than a decade after closing its doors

READ: Honey Eatery’s fried chicken ranked best in Idaho by Food Network

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.