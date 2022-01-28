Cheers! Iron Goat Brewing hosting first-ever Frostfest

SPOKANE, Wash.– Get ready to sit back and sample some beers from all over the state.

Iron Goat Brewing is hosting the first-ever Frostfest on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5.

What’s Frostfest?

Brewers across the state will get together and work to raise money for the Washington Brewer’s Guild. You’ll have a chance to meet brewers and try their beers. For every pint sold, $1 will be donated to the Washington Brewer’s Guild.

The Washington Brewer’s Guild is a nonprofit that’s dedicated to protecting and promoting the interests of Washington craft brewers while strengthening the Washington craft brewing community.

So, bring your friends and raise a glass to helping a good cause.

Here’s what breweries will be there:

Stoup Brewing – Ballard WA – Citra IPA

Postdoc Brewing – Redmond WA – Dessert Stout

Diamond Knot Brewing – Mukilteo WA – Lazer Sword Hazy IPA

Georgetown Brewing – Seattle WA – Lily IPA

Kulshan Brewing Co. Bellingham WA – Cascade Fresh

Quartzite Brewing – Chewelah WA

Humble Abode Brewing – Spokane WA

Iron Goat Brewing – Spokane WA

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Iron Goat Brewery (@irongoatbrewing)

RELATED: No-Li striving to make Spokane a craft beer epicenter

RELATED: Made in the Northwest: Iron Goat Brewing

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.