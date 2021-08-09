Check your flight status; Dense fog delays several flights out of Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Heavy fog in the region impacted flights out of Spokane Monday morning.

According to the Spokane International Airport’s flight schedule, several flights scheduled before 9:30 a.m. were delayed.

Alaska Airlines reported several of their flights were delayed due to the poor visibility.

The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for several cities around the region Monday morning, including Spokane. As of 9 a.m., visibility had improved, and normal slight operations had resumed. However, the airport said delays throughout the day are still possible.

Good morning Inland Northwest! This is our view at the office: FOGGY. We're seeing areas of dense fog from Deer Park to Spokane and west to Wilbur. Use caution if traveling this morning, as conditions may change rapidly. #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/DW3Xdp94Tw — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 9, 2021

Passengers are advised to check with their airline for current flight status information, the airport said.

