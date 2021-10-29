Check out these things to do across the Inland Northwest this Halloween

SPOKANE, Wash.– Halloween weekend is here and the Inland Northwest has plenty of events to get you in the spooky spirit.

Whether you’re looking for some family-friendly fun or are prepared to get scared, there’s something for everyone.

Scarywood

The famous Silverwood theme park takes a chilling turn this month as it returns for the famous Scarywood event. With five haunted attractions, nine scare zones and almost all of Silverwood’s most well-known rides, the park is sure to impress. Ticket prices vary by date.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Trunk or treat

One of Spokane’s favorite Halloween events is happening this Sunday. The celebration will happen from 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. (or while supplies last.) Be at Sun City Church for plenty of candy!

Campbell House Halloween

Looking for something to fill a little bit of time before or after trick-or-treating this weekend? You could spend some time at the Campell House. The family-friendly experience will have candy, crafts, and a scavenger hunt.

There are three separate time slots you can choose from 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 7 p.m. Tickets are $5 a person and there are only a limited number sold each hour.

Unit 55

If you’re a fan of puzzles and bone-chilling entertainment, Unit 55 hosts actor-driven escape rooms, a spooky overnight camp-out and an outdoor escape experience that lasts six hours! If you’re looking for special effects makeup, costuming, face painting and set design, Unit 55 offers services to assist as well.

Terror on Sierra

Looking for a classic haunted house? Terror on Sierra uses professional visual effects and creepy costumes to scare whoever is brave enough to enter. Tickets are available at the door for $5 and the event runs from Oct. 25-31. The haunted house is recommended for ages 13 and older.

Escape Spokane

Escape Spokane has a special spooky rendition of an escape room. “The Haunting of Room 13” gives guests one hour to free themselves from the mysteriously haunted manor. Tickets are $28 per person.

Haunted Zip-line Tours

A unique way to be terrified. Mica Moon Zip Tours gives adrenaline seekers the opportunity to zip-line through a haunted forest. Hidden jump-scares pop out throughout the zip-lining experience. The adventure includes a shuttle and ATV ride, hot cocoa and a three-hour zip-line tour for $98.

Spokane Hobbit House

Fans of “The Hobbit,” can visit Spokane’s unique Hobbit House–modeled after J.R.R. Tolkien’s books. The house hosts a socially distanced trick-or-treat event Fridays in October from 6-8 p.m. The attraction is great for younger children. Because of COVID, the host asks that guests abide by COVID safety guidelines.

SCRAPS Trunk-Or-Treat

Families can expect games, pumpkin decorating, a costume contest and lots of candy for everyone! SCRAPS is asking that you make a food donation to benefit the animals as well. This can be a bag or can of cat or dog food.

