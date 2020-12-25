Check out these events offered by local ski resorts heading into the new year

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

MULLAN, Idaho (Nov. 14, 2020) — Idaho's oldest ski resort, Lookout Pass Ski & Recreation Area, turns 85 this winter. It opened Saturday, becoming the first ski area in Idaho and five of the six contiguous states to open for the season. It is one of only 11 U.S. ski resorts that have opened to date this winter and among 17 resorts currently operating in North America. Lookout Pass is just off I-90 on the Idaho-Montana border. (Photo by Matt Sawyer for Ski Lookout Pass) Credit: Ski Lookout

If your New Year’s resolution is to become a pro skier, you’re in luck. Local ski resorts are offering plenty of events and opportunities to practice heading into the new year.

We’ve compiled a list to make things easier:

Torchlight Parade

Where: Lookout Pass Ski Resort

When: Dec. 31, 4-6 p.m.

What: Spend New Year’s Eve skiing down the mountain while carrying a flare to light up the slopes, or watch the event from the resort’s bar or food court area.

Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month

Where: 49 Degrees North

When: The entire month of January

Ladies Only Clinics

Where: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park

When: Jan. 8, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

What: Ladies, learn from the resort’s best women ski instructors. The clinics are divided by experience level and come with a free lunch.

MLK Holiday Runs

Where: Lookout Pass

When: Jan. 16-18, 8:30 a.m. – 4p.m.

What: Spend the three-day weekend skiing for a discounted rate

Mountain Brewfest & Snow Bowling

Where: Lookout Pass

When: Jan. 31, starting at 2 p.m.

What: Kids 12 and under are invited to sled down the slopes into inflatable bowling pins. Beers and Brats will be available on the patio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CLICK HERE to see the full list of activities.

