Check out these events offered by local ski resorts heading into the new year
If your New Year’s resolution is to become a pro skier, you’re in luck. Local ski resorts are offering plenty of events and opportunities to practice heading into the new year.
We’ve compiled a list to make things easier:
Torchlight Parade
- Where: Lookout Pass Ski Resort
- When: Dec. 31, 4-6 p.m.
- What: Spend New Year’s Eve skiing down the mountain while carrying a flare to light up the slopes, or watch the event from the resort’s bar or food court area.
Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month
- Where: 49 Degrees North
- When: The entire month of January
Ladies Only Clinics
- Where: Mt. Spokane Ski & Snowboard Park
- When: Jan. 8, 8:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.
- What: Ladies, learn from the resort’s best women ski instructors. The clinics are divided by experience level and come with a free lunch.
MLK Holiday Runs
- Where: Lookout Pass
- When: Jan. 16-18, 8:30 a.m. – 4p.m.
- What: Spend the three-day weekend skiing for a discounted rate
Mountain Brewfest & Snow Bowling
- Where: Lookout Pass
- When: Jan. 31, starting at 2 p.m.
- What: Kids 12 and under are invited to sled down the slopes into inflatable bowling pins. Beers and Brats will be available on the patio from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
CLICK HERE to see the full list of activities.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.