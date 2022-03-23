Check out the stacked lineup for Northern Quest’s outdoor summer concerts

by Will Wixey

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Northern Quest has some of the greatest live music events in the Inland Northwest, and their Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup may just prove it.

There’s some great entertainment coming this spring too, like Penn and Teller on April 1, Melissa Etheridge on April 6 and Tracy Morgan on May 7.

Many big-name performers are also coming to Northern Quest this summer, so check out the upcoming shows and see if one speaks to you!

Pepsi Outdoor Summer Concert lineup:

Barenaked Ladies (with Gin Blossoms & Toad the Wet Sprocket) – June 18

Flo Rida and T.I. – June 23

Brad Paisley – June 26

The Avett Brothers (with Calder Allen) – July 15

Stone Temple Pilots & Daughtry – July 17

Goo Goo Dolls (with Blue October) – July 22

John Pardi (with Lainey Wilson & Hailey Whitters) – July 24

The Australian Pink Floyd Show – August 14

Sam Hunt – September 17

You can also view all of Northern Quest’s upcoming live events on their website here.

