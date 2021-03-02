Check out the restaurants participating in The Inlander’s ‘The Great Dine Out’

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Inlander is putting a spin on its annual Restaurant Week this year, and has announced 160 restaurants in the region that have signed up to participate.



During The Great Dine Out, which will be held March 12-27, participating restaurants will select three items to feature in the official event guide. The items will range from signature dishes and fan favorites, to entrees, meal kits and more.

The Great Dine Out is designed to give participating restaurants flexibility in selecting their featured dishes, and diners flexibility in how they connect with area restaurants. People can choose to dine-in or order take-out.

Here’s a look at participating restaurants:

RELATED: ‘The Great Dine Out’: The Inlander puts a spin on annual Restaurant Week