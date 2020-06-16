Check out the design plans for the new Joe Albi stadium
SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, the Spokane Public Schools board will get a look at plans for the new Joe Albi Stadium, which could be completed by June 2022.
Voters in Spokane approved a plan to replace the old Joe Albi Stadium with a smaller stadium on the same site, which will also include a new middle school.
At the board meeting Wednesday, the board will see a presentation put together by ALSC Architects. One option calls for construction to begin in spring 2021 and finish in June 2022. A delayed approach does not list a start date for construction.
The current Joe Albi Stadium was built in 1950 with a seating capacity of 25,000. It’s rarely full. The new stadium will be “right-sized” for high school sporting events with a capacity listed in the presentation at 5,000 fans.
The powerpoint presentation includes a different color scheme for each of the teams that will use the stadium.
You can see the full presentation here.
A full report with design specifications is here.
RELATED HEADLINES: Plans to build a new Spokane stadium at Joe Albi will move forward, other options still on the table
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.