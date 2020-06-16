Check out the design plans for the new Joe Albi stadium

SPOKANE, Wash. — This week, the Spokane Public Schools board will get a look at plans for the new Joe Albi Stadium, which could be completed by June 2022.

Voters in Spokane approved a plan to replace the old Joe Albi Stadium with a smaller stadium on the same site, which will also include a new middle school.

At the board meeting Wednesday, the board will see a presentation put together by ALSC Architects. One option calls for construction to begin in spring 2021 and finish in June 2022. A delayed approach does not list a start date for construction.

The current Joe Albi Stadium was built in 1950 with a seating capacity of 25,000. It’s rarely full. The new stadium will be “right-sized” for high school sporting events with a capacity listed in the presentation at 5,000 fans.

The powerpoint presentation includes a different color scheme for each of the teams that will use the stadium.

You can see the full presentation here.

A full report with design specifications is here.

