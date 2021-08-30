Check off those last minute back to school items at supply drive this weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools has partnered with several local organizations to host a back to school supply drive Saturday.

The drive will be held at the Holy Temple Church of God in Christ on W Indiana Ave from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m September 4.

Students in the Spokane Public Schools district head back to school Thursday.

Here’s a look at what each grade level will generally need when school starts:

