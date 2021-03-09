Chattaroy man shot by Spokane deputy after calling for help

CHATTAROY, Wash. – Sunday evening, around 7:15 p.m. a Chattaroy man was shot by a Spokane deputy after calling on the department for help.

Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said the shooting happened after an earlier report of a burglary at the property on Grouse Road, north of Chattaroy.

The property owner reported to Crime Check earlier in the day that a winch, tools, and other items had been stolen from his property. Other items had been pulled out from under tarps and set aside, so the victim was under the impression the suspect, or suspects, were going to be returning later in the evening for round two. As a result, the owner asked for law enforcement to check in on the area throughout the night.

“Unbeknownst to law enforcement, the property owner decided to come back to the property,” said Knezovich. “When the deputy conducted the prowl check, the property owner confronted the deputy, and shots were fired.”

This was the scene in Chattaroy last night. Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told us a deputy shot a property owner while checking in on the area. That property owner had asked for prowl checks after suspecting a burglary. The sheriffs office didn’t know he had returned to the property. pic.twitter.com/iOOwxo80bj — Emily Blume (@emilyblume_kxly) March 8, 2021

That deputy tried to provide medical aid immediately and scanner traffic reveals a tourniquet had been applied to the victim.

“The property owner was hit and he’s at Sacred Heart right now,” said Knezovich.

That man went into surgery Sunday night and right now, there is no word on how he’s doing.

During that confrontation, the property owner was armed. While we don’t have a lot of detail right now, the case is causing some people online to draw parallels to the shooting of Spokane Pastor Alan Creach, who was shot by a Spokane County Sheriff’s deputy. That deputy was on Creach’s property — unannounced — back in 2010. The county settled on a civil lawsuit with the Creach family for 2 million dollars.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team (SIIR) has taken over the investigation and per standard protocol, the deputy was who fired that gun was placed on administrative leave.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Officers don’t wear body cams — something that could potentially give immediate answers on what exactly happened.

This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.

