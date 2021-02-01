CHAS to open Arena vaccine appointments Monday evening, expecting 4,000 doses by Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health announced Monday afternoon that they will be opening the next round of vaccine appointments for the Spokane Arena clinic on Monday evening.

The online scheduling portal will open at 5 p.m, despite the healthcare provider not having the doses in hand. The status of appointments has been in limbo throughout the day as CHAS has been awaiting confirmation of whether or not they would be receiving more doses of vaccine.

Kelley Chavret with CHAS did say they receive that confirmation and are anticipating 4,000 Moderna doses by Tuesday.

Appointments will be available between Thursday and Sunday. There will be no vaccinations this upcoming Wednesday to allow a buffer in case there are any other delays with doses.

Chavret also added that their scheduling vendors have allowed for double the capacity on its appointment site, but said there may be technical difficulties.

