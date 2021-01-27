CHAS Health’s vaccine scheduling website, phone line experiencing delays

Syringes with Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccines are ready to be used at the MontLegia CHC hospital in Liege, Belgium, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. The 27-nation EU is coming under criticism for the slow rollout of its vaccination campaign. The bloc, a collection of many of the richest countries in the world, is not faring well in comparison to countries like Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Both the CHAS Health website and CHAS phone line for vaccine appointment registration are experiencing delays.

The website and phone systems launched right at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday, and quickly reached capacity due to the influx of people eager to get in line.

Specifically, CHAS’s website is experiencing issues with registration. Some users have been unable to select a gender, enter a phone number or create a username when making an account. CHAS said it is working with the vendor to resolve the issue and urges people to “keep trying.”

In response to the overall delays, CHAS Health said “As you can imagine, our scheduling and phone systems are currently at capacity. Please be patient, we are answering calls as quickly as possible.”

To schedule an appointment, click HERE.

Once the phone system is up and running, you can call the CHAS Health appointment line at (509) 444-8200.