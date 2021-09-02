CHAS Health suspends COVID-19 testing, reduces hours for 10 days at Spokane Urgent Cares

SPOKANE, Wash.– CHAS Health announced Thursday its Spokane Urgent Care locations would have shortened hours and will not be giving COVID-19 tests through Sept. 12.

In August, CHAS said it could only provide COVID-19 tests to patients who are already established with them because of the high demand.

The new hours are:

Weekdays: 8 a.m..- 5 p.m.

Weekends: 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

You can find more information or schedule a visit at CHAS Health online.

As COVID-19 cases across the Inland Northwest continue to rise, so do the need for testing. Fortunately, there are plenty of places to get a COVID test should you need one.

Testing can be completed at your primary care provider or at a variety of testing sites across the county.

Testing at Providence’s ExpressCare is available by appointment only or through ExpressCare Virtual, with testing turnaround times ranging from 30 minutes for symptomatic patients or 48 hours for other testing. Urgent Care facilities are seeing a turnaround time of 24-48 hours, though that varies by the number of tests sent in.

MultiCare said test results are taking between two and four days at all of their urgent care clinics. They provide PCR tests only because those are the most accurate.

