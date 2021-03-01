CHAS Health opens pop-up vaccine clinic on Gonzaga University campus

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University has a vaccination site for CHAS Health patients looking to get a dose of the vaccine.

People who qualify for the vaccine in Phase 1A and 1B can schedule an appointment at (509) 434-0293 Monday or Tuesday from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., or online on the CHAS Health website.

The Gonzaga vaccine clinic is located in the Martin Centre at 702 E. Cataldo.

According to the University, CHAS Health received a large delivery of vaccine doses from the federal government—more than they could manage through their clinics—so they reached out to Gonzaga to use one of their spaces as a pop-up clinic.

This clinic is only available through Tuesday, March 2.

