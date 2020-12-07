CHAS Health opens drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. — COVID-19 testing is becoming a little easier and convenient for people in Spokane County. On Sunday, CHAS Health opened a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at the Spokane Arena.

CHAS Health expects to test about 600 people per day, or 4,000 people a week. On Sunday, CHAS Health tested about 225 people, but the site is expected to get busier this week. Many people at the testing site came because of a possible exposure.

“I may have crossed paths with someone that has it and we just want to make sure that I’m safe and those around me are safe,” said Otis Totten, who came to the arena for a test. “I’m a blue collar worker and so I just want to make sure that I don’t get those infected around me and I want them to do the same to me.”

CHAS Health is testing people who either believe they have COVID, were exposed or are nursing home employees.

“Right now, thankfully our processes are going pretty quickly,” said Kelley Charvet, Chief Administrative Officer for CHAS Health. “Our patients can be in and out of here in about 10 minutes. Those times can change depending on volume, of course.”

CHAS is encouraging people to pre-register online before coming to the testing site. However, you can do it at the site. If you don’t have internet access, Charvet said workers will provide an iPad to help get you registered. Registration before coming to the site helps them determine how many people they can expect.

“They’ll be given a label,” Charvet said. “Once they’re given a label, they go to one of three testing pods and they do a self swab.”

You can expect results in about 1-3 days. If you have insurance, CHAS Health will bill them. If not, it’s free.

This testing site was created all because of the high demand for testing.

“We have seen over the course of the past month an increase in testing demand and we found the need to streamline our processes to make it much more efficient for patients so they can get in and out as soon as possible,” Charvet explained.

Charvet expects higher volumes of people coming for a test because of how easy it is at the drive-thru site.

“So we’re anticipating that that need will continue and likely continue through the — until at least probably February as more people are inside,” she explained.

