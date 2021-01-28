CHAS Health makes logistical changes to alleviate issues at Spokane Arena vaccine site

SPOKANE, Wash. — Following a chaotic start, CHAS Health has made a handful of logistical changes that should help alleviate some issues at the Spokane Arena vaccination site.

Wednesday started with eager community members first encountering issues with CHAS’ appointment scheduling site. Those who were able to get an appointment then had to wait in long lines in order to actually get their vaccine.

Spokane Police were not called to the area to assist with traffic until the afternoon, but that will change under CHAS’ new plan.

Some changes are being made to help traffic flow around the Arena and to ensure a more efficient and effective parking experience. Police, along with staff from the Arena and the Washington National Guard, will also be stationed at every entrance to the parking lot to help direct traffic. The site has also suspended COVID-19 testing through Friday as organizers evaluate traffic flow onsite. Anyone needing a test can make an apointment with a provider at an urgent care location.

Additional exits are also being created for those without vaccination appointments to be able to get out of line efficiently.

In regard to technical glitches, CHAS has confirmed additional resources for both scheduling technology and phone capacity moving forward.

CHAS would also like to remind the public that you cannot get a vaccine at the site unless you have an appointment. Staff will confirm your appointment as you enter the parking lot, then again as you enter the building. Those without an appointment will be turned away.

If you need to confirm your appointment, you can visit web.my-care-plan.com and log in with the same username and password you used to create your original appointment.

Despite Wednesday’s chaos, CHAS was able to vaccinate 1,164 people at the Arena site. CHAS is also working with the Spokane Regional Health District and the state Department of Health to ensure there is enough supply to vaccinate everyone with a current appointment.

