CHAS Health has already tested 1,500 people at newly-opened Spokane Arena testing center

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health opened a testing center at the Spokane Arena this weekend, and they have already tested around 1,500 people in just the first week.

The drive-thru testing site is expected to test around 600 people per day.

The tests are available for anyone who believes they have the virus, or have been exposed to it, as well as nursing home employees.

Before you show up, staff ask that you pre-register online so they can manage capacity, although they will have iPads available for people who do not have internet access.

