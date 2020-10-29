CHAS Health changes COVID testing protocol due to increased need

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health has updated its COVID testing protocol due to an increase need across the Inland Northwest.

According to a release from the health provide, only people with symptoms or direct exposure will qualify for immediate send-in testing. Those exposed and without symptoms may be tested five to seven days after exposure, but not earlier.

CHAS noted that it is important to quarantine for 14 days after exposure regardless of the test result, as COVID may take up to 14 days from exposure to cause infection. Current turnaround time for send-in testing is between one and three days.

Rapid testing is also available, but is limited due to supplies and its accuracy in certain situations. Healthcare workers, first responders, people living in congregate facilities and those with known, direct exposure and who have symptoms can get a rapid test.

Testing is available at CHAS Health’s Spokane Urgent Care locations and some primary clinic locations. CHAS warned that patients may have to wait because of increased testing volumes.

CHAS Health COVID Testing Locations & Hours