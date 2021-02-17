CHAS Health, Black community members to host discussion on racial inequity and the vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health is hosting a virtual community event this weekend with Black community members, discussing racial inequities with the vaccine and the distrust people of color might have toward it.

The panelists comprise of Black medical professionals, officials and community members — including NAACP Spokane president Kiantha Duncan, Rev. Walter Kendricks, City Council member Betsy Wilkerson, Dr. Okechukwu Ojogha, Samuel Irem and many more.

‘How do Black folks really feel about the vaccine?’ reads the top of a promotional image for the event, which features an evil-looking COVID-19 vaccine, pointing to a long distrust between people of color and the American healthcare system.

Washington State aimed to prioritize vaccinating underrepresented communities, but again, Black and Hispanic people simply aren’t getting enough shots.

“There’s a long history of distrust, and it’s very justified,” said WSU professor Celestina Barbosa-Leiker in our previous report.

The panelists will address this history and field many other questions during the meeting, scheduled to take place Saturday, February 20 at 10 a.m.

