CHAS, Gonzaga teaming up for second vaccine clinic, appointments now available

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — CHAS Health and Gonzaga are again teaming up to host a mass vaccination clinic.

The clinic will be held on March 15 and 16, and appointments must be made online in advance.

Those eligible to receive a vaccine include anyone over the age of 65, those 50 and older in multi-generational households, pre-K through 12th grade educators, school district employees and licensed child care workers.

You can confirm your eligibility here before scheduling an appointment.

Once you have confirmed you are eligible, visit https://chas.org/21232 to schedule your appointment.

