Charlie P’s temporarily closes after serving patron with COVID-19

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley restaurant Charlie P’s in temporarily closing down after serving a patron who later tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the restaurant, that patron’s occupation sees them dealing with hundreds of customers and packages every day. They claim the patron contracted COVID-19 from that job, and “not from the bar in any way[sic].”

Effective immediately Charlie P's is ceasing operations until next Tuesday at best. We have gotten a report that a… Posted by Charlie P's on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Charlie P’s employees are now getting tested and will have results in a week.

