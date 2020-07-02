Charlie P’s temporarily closes after serving patron with COVID-19
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley restaurant Charlie P’s in temporarily closing down after serving a patron who later tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the restaurant, that patron’s occupation sees them dealing with hundreds of customers and packages every day. They claim the patron contracted COVID-19 from that job, and “not from the bar in any way[sic].”
Charlie P’s employees are now getting tested and will have results in a week.
