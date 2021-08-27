Charley’s Grill and Spirits on N Monroe to permanently close after 43 years

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Charley’s Grill and Spirits on N Monroe will close its doors after 43 years this weekend.

The locally-owned and operated restaurant posted an update on Facebook in early August, saying the reason for the closure was a sudden death in the family.

“We appreciate all the love, concern and support you’ve given us always and especially during this uncertain and unexpected time,” Charley’s posted.

Charley’s is hosting a closing party as a “last hurrah celebration” Friday at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to attend.

The restaurant has been locally owned and operated since 1978.

