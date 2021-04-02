Charles Wayne Curl

Charles Wayne Curl, 68, of Wallace, ID, passed away on March 30, 2021, at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Charles was born on March 14, 1953 in Garden City, KS, a son of the late Carl and Juanita Welch Curl. When Charles was only 5 months old, the family relocated to the Silver Valley for employment in the mines.

Charles met Gerry Gay Hansen and the two were married on April 26, 1971 in Coeur d’Alene. To this union was born three sons, Shannon, Tom and Michael, who passed away in 1974. Charles was a miner for most of his life and had retired from The Galena Mine. He had also worked in various other places including Homestake, SD, Montana, and Republic, WA.

Charles was a devoted husband and father and especially loved his grandchildren. He also enjoyed hunting and camping.

In addition to his parents and son, Michael, Charles is preceded in death by a brother, Ralph, and two sisters, Paulie and Phyllis.

Survivors include his loving wife, Gerry Curl, of Wallace; two sons, Shannon (Dawn) Curl of Absarokee, MT, and Tom (Janine) Curl of Osburn, ID; five grandchildren, Brittany, Casey, Michael, Tyler, and Ashley; a great-grandson, Khalil; two brothers, Jack Curl of Ulysses, KS and Don Curl of northern Washington State; four sisters, Linda Stanley of Tacoma, WA, Sharon Blyth of Goodland, KS, Helen Schupman of Louisville, TX, and Betty Miller of Silverton, ID, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Charles’ wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held later this upcoming summer. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Curl family with arrangements.

