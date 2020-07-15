Charles (Monty) Coleman

CHARLES MONTGOMERY (MONTY) COLEMAN, 86

FEBRUARY 1934 – JULY 2020

Monty was born to Elmer and Velma Coleman and grew up in Tiger, WA. He had two older brothers, Larry and Lonnie, and two younger sisters, Venna and Pink. He graduated from school in Ione and joined the Army. After his discharge he married Dortha (Weaver) in 1961. In 1964, he founded the family farm where he lived out his life with his wife of 59 years and his ever-growing family.

Monty worked many jobs throughout his lifetime, including at the Mill, the Mine, construction of Boundary Dam, the Alaska Pipeline on the North Slope, and later retired as Foreman of the North Country Road Crew. But he was always a farmer at heart.

Monty worked tirelessly as a farmer. Anyone driving by the family farm would see him out in the fields driving his tractor and tending the animals. Throughout the years there were dairy cattle, beef cattle, pigs, and turkeys on the farm. In later years he sold his hay to the local community.

Monty is survived by his wife Dortha, his children; Martin, Chris, Jolene (Steve) Jason, Lynn, and Nikki (Zack); 12 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Barbara (Pinky), his sister-in-law Jesse, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Larry, Lonnie (Leona), and his sister Venna (Floyd).

Monty was a cherished member of the community and loved by all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00am at the Riverside Cemetery in Ione Washington. Family requests anyone attending adhere to social distancing and wear masks. We deeply regret that we will not have a Celebration of Life following these services. However, we hope to have one when it would be safe to do so.