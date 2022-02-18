Charles Mack Hensley “Ratchit” (80) longtime St. Maries, ID resident passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on February 9, 2022. He was born to Edward and Fern (Branson) Hensley on July 20, 1941, in Cortez, CO. Ratchit grew up in Dolores, CO and he worked on his family’s farm. As a young teenager he went to work in the oil fields, where he got his nickname “Ratchit”. He moved around quite a bit for work in the sawmill and plywood mill industry. He also spent time working on several ranches. He was a true cowboy and competed in rodeos, even the PBR bull riding. Ratchit also worked as part of the crew who cut and worked on the trail when they developed the Mesa Verde National Park. Another fun fact about Ratchit’s family is they were the founding family of Branson, MO establishing the first store and Post Office there. Ratchit returned to Cortez, CO where he met Joyce Reynolds. The couple fell in love and married in 1970 in Cody, WY. Work took the family to Jackson Hole, WY., White Fish, MT., Denton, MT. and California where he worked for Anderson Backhoe. In 1978, Ratchit and Joyce moved to St. Maries, ID where the rest of their children would eventually reside with them. Ratchit went to work for Edwards Mill as an Operator, and then onto Regulus Stud Mills, Inc. where he worked as a Millwright. He left Regulus and went to Carney Pole as a Peeler Operator, retiring from there in 2003. Although he was retired, Ratchit spent time supporting and working with his children whether it was filling in at Performance Specialties or helping Julie at her screen printing shop. He even served as Randy’s crew chief at the drag races. He was a Jack of all Trades and was extremely talented at everything he did including welding, fabricating, woodworking, remodeling, and all kinds of art. He spent his later years filling special requests from his great grandchildren including wooden shields and swords with artwork intricately painted on the front and wooden figurines of their favorite animal or cartoon character. His latest project was the sign at the entrance of The Shack. Ratchit enjoyed gardening, camping and hunting. He was an avid archery hunter and taught three generations of his family to bow hunt. He was also a skilled chef with specialties like smoked ribs, spicy chili, and his secret BBQ sauce. Ratchit and Joyce enjoyed traveling in their retirement years. Many memories were spent in their motorhome or on their side-by-side. The two were rarely apart and genuinely enjoyed each other’s company. They especially loved to dance together to good old country music. “Grandpa” loved to sing, tell stories around a campfire, and make his family laugh at his jokes. Like Joyce, he loved his family more than anything and was always there to lend a hand and cheer them on. Ratchit is survived by his children Charlie (Loretta) Reynolds, Randy (Trish) Reynolds, Mark (Sherrie) Reynolds, and Julie (Ward) Anderson all of St. Maries, brother Dennis Hensley of Wyoming, sister Dora White of New Mexico, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joyce Hensley, and brother Norman Hensley. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hopes Haven, 53 Robinson Lane, St. Maries, ID 83861 or Hospice of North Idaho, 2290 W. Prairie Ave., Coeur d’ Alene, ID 83815.