Charles M. “Speedy” Dawson

Speedy passed away of Diabetic and Heart Disease complications on Saturday March 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington with his youngest daughter Ginnie by his side.

His larger than life smile brightened our world when he was born on July 25, 1945, in Bakersfield, California to Gus C. and Edith M. and only brother James Calvin Dawson.

When he was around 3 yrs old the family moved to Inyo County Bishop, California where he attended all of his school years and graduated from Bishop Union High School in June of 1965.

Speedy was soon drafted into the ARMY and began his tour of Vietnam on November 9, 1965. Speedy was wounded in action and was awarded a Purple Heart among other medals and accommodations. He returned to Bishop after being discharged on November 8, 1967. Where he met his bride of almost 50 years, Loralee Nisbeth when he inquired about her hat making skills. They married on February 13, 1971, one of the only days he didn’t wear one of her hand made hats. Together they made their home in Bishop and started their family having two daughters, Carrie born September of 1973 and Ginnie born May of 1977.

Speedy worked as a miner, welder, garbage truck driver, newspaper printer and rancher during his time in Bishop. An all-around Jack of all trades!

In August of 1984 the family moved to Gardnerville, Nevada where he started working for Bently Nevada Corp. in the maintenance department. He enjoyed using his many talents in all areas for Bentley’s. Speedy enjoyed people. He cared deeply for his “Girls”, family, friends, and animals. He was very involved in all aspects of their lives. From coaching their softball teams, volunteering in their FFA chapter, caring for and teaching them how to raise rabbits and pigs. All the while still making sure dinner was on the table at 5 pm sharp for mom.

In 1994 Speedy and Loralee moved away to Priest River, Idaho where he drove log truck for a short time before landing another maintenance job with the City of Priest River. A social butterfly’s dream! Speedy didn’t know a stranger and he most likely knew you before you knew him. His water meter reading days were a highlight of his. That bright warm smile huge heart and pocket full of dog treats came in handy once again, he loved everyone. Even caring enough to make sure the neighborhood kids had large snow piles to sled on after he plowed the streets. Speedy finally retired in July 2010, but that did not slow him down. He was always at the ready to help anyone. Anything you may need, he probably had three of. Whether it was giving you the keys to his truck to go sightseeing, to giving you one of his many hats because you commented about it in the grocery store, nothing was off limits and it was soon yours! He also enjoyed other hobbies like Hunting and fishing with his friends, watching his grandkids sports and volunteering at their schools for field trips.

Speedy is survived by his wife Loralee Dawson, daughters Carrie (Todd) Alderson, Grandkids: Adam, Kelli, Billy, Hunter, Maeleigh and Mikey. Ginnie (Dale) Dawson Grandkids: Cody, Corean, Carlin and Charles. Great grand kids: Fern, Adaleigh, Waylon and Lacie.

Speedy is preceded in death by his parents Gus Calvin 1985 and Edith Mae 1986, Brother James Calvin 1957, Niece Vickie Sue Pittman 2008.

Speedy’s Celebration of Life will be held Saturday July 25, 2020 starting at 9:30 am at the Priest River Evergreen Cemetery for Military Honors and immediately following at the Priest River Event Center 10am -2pm. Please come gather with us and share a favorite story of yours during the potluck gathering Main dish hosted by Speedy’s family and friends. Please call (208) 946- 6529 for any questions, hotel accommodations, or directions.