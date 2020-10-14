Charles Ledean Harpole (86) longtime resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at his home on October 7, 2020. He was born to Andrew and Ida (Foster) Harpole on September 10, 1934 in Lane County, OR.

Charlie grew up in Veneta, OR, and left school after 8th grade to go log with his family. He ended up logging for himself, and then went to work for Long Bell. Charlie met Darlene Andersen at a dance. It was love at first sight, and the couple married on April 28, 1951 in Elmira, OR. They made their home in Veneta and had 4 children.

In the summer of 1959, Charlie worked in Calder, ID for Henry Sindt Logging. Because he loved the area so much, he permanently relocated his family to Calder in 1960. Charlie worked for George Moody running a river boat carrying log booms down the river. He also served as a hunting guide up the St. Joe River. Charlie did whatever it took to support his family; he would log during the summer, pick cones, and trap animals during the winter. He was even taught masonry by Louis Applegate. Charlie and Darlene owned C&D Cedar Company in Calder and ran this business for 14 years. Everything Charlie did, his wife Darlene was right by his side working with him.

In 1980, Charlie and Darlene built their home up Highland Springs in St. Maries. They began Highland Nursery, a business they operated for 8 years. He ran elk ranches and raised chickens, goats, bison, pheasants, and peacocks just to name a few of the animals he had. He had a ray of exotic animals and enjoyed taking care of all of them. Charlie also loved hunting, road hunting, fishing, trapping, gardening, and sharing his wonderful bounties. His grandchildren all remember the homemade strawberry shortcake he made them. They were truly made with love as the strawberries were from his garden, the cake was from scratch, and the whipping cream was homemade. He loved his family and enjoyed spoiling all of them. Anyone who knew Charlie knew he didn’t know a stranger. He made memories with his kids and grandkids by making his rounds and visiting people often taking them with him. He truly has left quite the legacy.

Surviving Charlie are his children Charlie (Mary Jo) Harpole of Calder, ID, Judy Dalton of Coeur d’ Alene, ID, Donna (Chris) Houston of Pacific Grove, CA, and Laura (Rusty) Cordle of Sagle, ID. Also surviving are his siblings Elmer Harpole of Bismarck, ND, Marilyn Harpole of Albany, OR, and Gloria Harpole of Portland, OR; 20 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren with 1 on the way; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Darlene Harpole, his parents, his siblings Helen Huddleston, Roy Harpole, Irene Christianson, Melvin Harpole, and Larry “Bing” Harpole, and grandson Tyler Cordle. A memorial service will be held at a later date.