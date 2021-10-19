Charles Dennis Mullen

Charles Dennis Mullen (74) resident of Plummer, ID passed away in Coeur d’ Alene, ID on October 13, 2021. He was born to Edward Sr. and Margaret (Cherrapkin) Mullen on May 4, 1947, in Tekoa, WA.

Charles Mullen was enrolled in the Coeur ‘Alene Tribe and is a member of the Roman Catholic Church. His siblings are Hubert Mullen, Edward Mullen Jr., Rose Gaze Mullen, and Joseph Mullen. His children are Vivian Ambro, Leona Andrade, and Vickie Bohn. He has one nephew, John Mullen, three nieces Anna Mullen, Jo Lee Mullen, and Elizabeth La Sarte, two grandchildren Sunni Jo Mullen and Natalie Mullen, one great grandchild Daisy Smith, and on the Ambro, side of the family he has 11 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 14 great- great grandchildren.

Charles attended school in Plummer, ID for 12 years. He enlisted into the Navy and served from 1966-1970 as a Petty Officer 2nd class and was honorably discharged. When Charles got out, he met Iris Victoria Bohn, and they married on November 11, 1970, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. They moved out to their ranch in 1978 on Windfall Pass. He went into the Reserves by 1979 and served for about 8 years before he went into the Seabees. Charles has been with the Navy Seabee Veterans of America X-6 Spokane, WA until his death. After his time in the service, he attended Green River College of Auburn, Washington and trade school in Weiser, Idaho.

Family night was held on Monday, October 18, 2021, at the Rosecreek Longhouse in Worley, ID. Rosary was recited on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at 7:00 pm at the Rosecreek Longhouse in Worley, ID. Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday (Today) October 20, 2021, at 10:00 am at the Rosecreek Longhouse in Worley, ID followed by burial services at Sacred Heart Mission Cemetery in DeSmet, ID.

