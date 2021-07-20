Charles David Hardin, Sr. joined the angels on July 7th, 2021. Born to David and Dolores Hardin on June 8th, 1950 in Spokane, WA. Chuck was 71 years young.

Chuck served in the US Coast Guard, received his AA degree and became a draftsman. He worked at his parents’ cycle shop, Empire Cycle, but devoted the majority of his life to B&B Distributors, later known as King Beverage for 32 years. Chuck, better known as “Chuckweiser” worked his way up to become a salesman, won many trips and awards, including Salesman of the Year which he was so proud of. Chuck was a fanatic at rotating beer and obtaining as many handles as he could to be the best salesman out there. Many would agree that he was.

His devoted friends included Jerry Cain, Ron Barto, Steve Stockton, Bobby Mason, Tom Christensen, Kenny Lunde, Scott Baggerly, Gary Rhodes, Tommy Nicholson and too many more to mention.

His love for NASCAR was overwhelming and everyone knew not to call him on a Sunday during the race. When Dale Earnhardt, Sr. died in a fiery crash, Chuck mourned as if it was his best friend. It was never half way with Chuck – it was either all or nothing.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, David and Dolores Hardin. He leaves behind son and daughter-in-law Chuck and Anisse Hardin of Spokane and ex-wife and lifelong friend Mickey Hardin of Dothan, AL and several cousins.

No service is planned at Chuck’s request. He always said “no one would come anyway”. Little did he know, he would have filled the Church. Donations can be made to the Spokane Animal Shelter.

