Charlene L. Vaughn

Charlene L. Vaughan (86) passed away on March 21, 2021 at Valley Vista Care Center in St. Maries, ID. Charlene was born on December 30, 1934 in La Tour, MO where she lived into her early 20’s.

In 1953 she married Leslie DeShazer and had 4 children with him. They later divorced and while living in California she met and married Leland Vaughan in 1960. The family ended up settling in Sacramento where Charlene went to work as a seamstress for Sutter Casket Company.

In 1968 they decided to move out of the city and relocated to Rio Oso, CA where they started a farm. They planted hay to sell and raised cattle along with a couple horses and chickens. 7 years later, they moved to Idaho and fell in love with the area.

Charlene became a home maker and concentrated on her many talents. She not only was an amazing seamstress, often making her own patterns, crafting was also a passion of hers. For many years she attended local craft shows in the area. She also loved keeping busy by playing cards, Farkle, and Cribbage, and was often times tough to beat. Her greatest joy in life though was her family which she loved with all of her heart. A dear friend of hers said she was the “spark plug”, keeping everybody on their toes, and she surely did.

Charlene is survived by her daughter Debbie (David) Caldwell, son James (Laura) DeShazer, grandson Jason (Jennifer) Caldwell, sisters Joyce Reese and Karen Felix, 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Leland Vaughan, brother James Potter, sons Troy DeShazer and Leslie DeShazer, and great-grandson Evan DeShazer.