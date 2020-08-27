Charging vape pen catches blankets on fire at Spokane Valley home

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: Spokane County District 8

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Investigators said a vape pen ignited a fire at home in Spokane Valley on Wednesday.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, the vape pen was plugged into a wall charger and placed on a bed. It got covered in blankets, then caught on fire.

Keep electrical items away from flammable materials. #firesafety #MutualAid

Firefighters from SVFD and District 8 responded to the fire on E. 23rd Rd. It was kept small, but the homeowners will need Red Cross Assistance.

Firefighters ask that electrical items be kept away from flammable materials.

