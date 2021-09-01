Charges upped for suspect in local athlete’s shooting death

by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of killing a local athlete outside of a Spokane bar has had his charges upped to first-degree murder.

Michael Le, 25, was previously charged with second-degree murder in Jakobe Ford’s death.

Ford was a local athlete who shattered track records at Shadle Park High School and was launching a professional track career.

Court documents indicate that Ford was dating Le’s ex-girlfriend and that she had a child with Le.

A witness told police there had been problems between Le and Ford before, including physical altercations. She said Le showed up at the bar on Saturday night and started taking photos of Ford, then she saw them go outside, looking like they were about to fight.

According to court documents, Le pulled out a gun and fired around four shots, then ran away from the area.

Police were able to catch up to him in a car a few blocks away, then retraced his steps and found a gun in a nearby parking lot.

Le was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting. Court records from February show he was ordered to turn in his firearms after a separate altercation with Ford and his girlfriend.

At that time, Ford, his girlfriend and her baby were leaving an apartment complex when Le blocked their car with his. According to court documents, Le threatened them with a firearm and was arrested for second-degree assault and harassment.

He was later released on his own recognizance.

Le remains in jail on $1.3 million bond.

