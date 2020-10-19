Charges pending against Moses Lake man accused of abusing dog

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — Charges are pending against a Moses Lake man accused of abusing a dog in his backyard.

This comes after video of the alleged abuse was shared on Facebook. The video appears to show the man punching a dog, while another dog runs away from him. The video was shot from behind a fence and the man appears to not know he was being filmed.

The video has since been deleted from social media, but it did get the attention of the Moses Lake Police Department.

In a post, the department said the video was sent to them and they are investigating. As of Monday, police said they have the dog and it is safe.

***UPDATE! Dog is in custody and safe! Pending charges against suspect are underway…*** Posted by Moses Lake Police Department on Sunday, October 18, 2020

The suspect has not been identified by name, but likely will be once charges are officially filed.

