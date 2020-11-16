Formal charges filed against four suspects accused of killing Newport teen

NEWPORT, Wash. — The Pend Oreille County Prosecutor’s Office has filed formal charges against the four men accused of killing and burying a 19-year-old Newport man.

According to court records, all the suspects were charged last Thursday.

Jason Fox was reported missing on September 16. His remains were found October 4, buried about 3-4 feet in the ground. Deputies say in court documents that he was found with his hands tied behind his back.

The four suspects – Matthew Raddatz-Freeman, Kevin Belding, Riley James Hillestad and Claude Le Roy Merritt II — were all arrested this month.

Here’s a list of their charges:

Riley Hillestad, Matthew Raddatz-Freeman and Claude Merritt: First and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree kidnapping, tampering with physical evidence, unlawful disposal of human remains, failure to notify the coroner, and unauthorized concealment of a body.

Kevin Belding: First and second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, first-degree kidnapping, unlawful disposal of human remains, unauthorized concealment of a body, and failure to notify the coroner.

During their first appearance, some of the suspects were also facing other charges including taking a motor vehicle without permission and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant. However, those charges were not filed.

All the suspects, except Hillestad, are expected to be back in court for arraignment on Nov. 19.

