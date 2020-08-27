Charges dropped in Stevens County attempted murder case

STEVENS CO., Wash. — Charges have been dropped in a Stevens County attempted murder case.

John Louis Price, Jr. was arrested for the attempted murder of Ralph Roberts, who was found in a swamp behind his house.

Stevens County Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen said the case was dismissed for further investigation.

The Stevens County Sheriff’s said Roberts was left for dead and survived by drinking the dirty water for three days.

According to court documents, Roberts had hired Price’s 16-year-old son to do chores around his home. Roberts said he did not do a good job, but Price said he needed to pay his son for the work.

Roberts said Price told him he wanted to show him something near the house, but led him into the woods and left him.

Deputies said Roberts usually has an oxygen tank and cannot walk well, bur tried crawling home and called out for deputies when they came to perform a welfare check at the home. He also credited his dog for staying by his side until help arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Price was at the scene when deputies found Roberts, but reportedly walked off shortly after.

According to court documents, Price said he had not seen Roberts in over three weeks and had nothing to do with the situation. He also allegedly told Roberts’ landlord that a man and woman may have been responsible for his disappearance, but later denied saying this, court documents state.

“There are some aspects of the matter that need more work and analysis,” Rasmussen said in an email to 4 News Now.

Roberts has been made aware of the current decision and Price has been released from jail.

