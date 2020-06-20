Chaps reopens in time for Father’s Day with safety guidelines in place

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

They didn’t think they’d make it, but they did.

Chaps Bakery and Diner reopened on Saturday, just in time for Father’s Day. The popular breakfast spot closed along with other restaurants back in March.

At the time, owner Celeste Shaw feared the restaurant might close permanently. Unlike many other local restaurants, Chaps wasn’t offering takeout.

Shaw said the restaurant went over costs to provide takeout services and it wasn’t worth it. They laid off all their employees during the pandemic.

Chaps didn’t immediately reopen with the start of phase 2, either. Shaw said she wanted time to figure out how to safely serve customers again.

A line of those customers waited eagerly at the restaurant on Saturday, excited to be back.

The next time you step foot inside Chaps, it will look a little different.

Tables are spaced six feet apart and customers will be required to social distance while waiting to order food. The restaurant is also taking sanitation very seriously.

