Chaps reopens for first time in months, prepares to welcome more back under Phase 3 guidelines

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — After nearly a year of uncertainty, Chaps Diner & Bakery has reopened and will soon operate at 50 percent capacity under Phase 3 guidelines.

When pandemic closures were first issued almost a year ago, the food service industry was one the hardest hit.

The past year has been a rollercoaster for restaurant owners like Celeste Shaw. Her restaurant, Chaps, was used to seeing constant foot traffic on a typical day, but that changed when COVID-19 restrictions forced them to operate at limited capacity. They closed in November and haven’t reopened since.

While Shaw found other ways to pull in revenue by partnering with local coffee shops, she said 25 percent just wasn’t enough to operate her beloved restaurant.

Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that the state will soon move to Phase 3 was the green light Shaw needed. The restaurant will operate at 25 percent capacity on weekends only for the rest of March, but Shaw says plans are underway to let more guests in as soon as it’s safe to do so.

