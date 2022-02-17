Changes to Washington’s mask mandate coming soon

Governor Inslee is set to announce when you'll no longer have to wear a mask indoors and many families and school districts say it can not come soon enough.

by Vanessa Perez

SPOKANE, Wash. — Last week, Governor Jay Inslee announced that the mask mandate for large outdoor gatherings will be lifted on Friday. Tomorrow Washington will join the list of states including California and Oregon that have announced they will be lifting their mask mandate.

If you’re traveling by plane, bus or train, you’ll still need to wear your mask because a federal mandate is still in place.

Governor Inslee is set to announce when you’ll no longer have to wear a mask indoors and many families and school districts say it can’t come soon enough.

States may be ready to change their COVID guidelines, and the CDC is also having discussions about changing guidelines. Health experts say there are some situations where you should consider wearing a mask.

“We are on a downward trend, which I think is great and really fills all of us with optimism for spring and summer but we still have a number of cases, still have a number of cases in the hospitals and a number of pediatric cases in the hospital,” Dr. Francisco Velazquez said.

Velazquez says pediatric cases have been consistent over the past few weeks and there is still more work to do.

Velazquez says to make the best decision for you and those around you when deciding to mask up. Such as if you’re around people that could be at risk because of age or condition.

“There are many for whom the risk is a lot higher than for the average population. Including children and children with clinical conditions, and comorbidities, and other issues that put them at higher risk let’s try and protect them,” he said.

He says masks are still useful tools and will continue to be not only for COVID, but for other illnesses like the flu.

READ: Reykdal to discuss next steps for masking requirements in WA schools Thursday

READ: CDC Could Loosen Indoor Mask Mandates as Early as Next Week

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.