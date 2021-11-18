Chance of snow tonight could impact your Friday morning drive – Mark
Get ready for some SNOW!
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for Thursday, November 18:
- Cloudy today
- Afternoon snow showers
- Rain/snow overnight
- Possible two inches of snow by Friday
Today we will have light snow showers, increasing in coverage as the day goes on.
Temperatures will be chilly! Highs with be in the upper 30s in Spokane.
Overnight, we will have moderate snow with two inches possible for Friday morning in many areas.
It will be cloudy and cool for Friday afternoon and into next week.
