Chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday as cooler air approaches for the weekend – Kris

Change isn’t always easy, even when we’re just talking about the forecast. There is cooler, clearer weather on the way for the weekend, but the transition might be a little bumpy. A strong cold front for Thursday will bring gusty winds and scattered thunderstorms to the Inland Northwest in the afternoon and evening. Lightning is the last thing we need to see right now, and so there is a RED FLAG WARNING for Thursday. Firefighters are watching those thunderstorms closely for the potential of new fire starts. It will be hot again on Thursday, but it will be our last day in the 90s for a few days. If we can make it through tomorrow without new fires, our air quality should continue to improve through the weekend.

There’s still a slight chance of showers on Friday, but what you’ll really notice is the cooler air! It will be a breezy day, which should be a good thing for clearing the smoke out the region. Again, if we have new fires, the news will be different. Our cooling trend bottoms out over the weekend, and then we will start warming up again next week.